Police detain 16 in KL for getting into fight over vaping

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Sixteen local men were detained on Saturday after a video of a fight at a shopping mall here, went viral on social media.

The suspects aged 13 to 25, were detained to facilitate police investigation and the scuffle was believed to be due to dissatisfaction among them over the use of electronic cigarettes (vape).

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said investigations found that the fight was triggered after one of them got high and fainted after vaping.

He said all the suspects tested negative for drugs and they have been remanded for three days from yesterday for investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code (Act 574) for rioting.

“We urge anyone with information on the incident to contact the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-26002222 or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In the 21-second video, a group of people was seen beating up a man in the incident believed to have occurred in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Bukit Bintang, here.

In another development, a man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating as a policeman to rob at a food court, in Taman Lembah Maju, here, last Friday.

The 26-year-old suspect is a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) cardholder.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak in a statement said the suspect tried to rob a man, also a UNCHR cardholder.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect has been remanded until April 2 for investigation under Sections 170 and 393 of the Penal Code. — Bernama