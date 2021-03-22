Eyeing herd immunisation, PM says may set June as deadline to register for Covid-19 jabs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (third left) during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kota Kinabalu March 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — The government is considering a deadline on registering for the Covid-19 vaccine in order to achieve its target of 80 per cent herd immunisation.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said registration through the MySejahtera app is only about six million so far, relatively low compared to Malaysia’s current population of over 20 million people, excluding foreigners who are eligible for the immunisation programme.

“I may set a deadline. We cannot open the registration forever. Maybe we can set the deadline to June, and those who did not register by the end of the month will not get the vaccination,” he said during a town hall session here as part of his two-day visit to Sabah.

He said it would be helpful to ensure the efficiency of the rest of the vaccination programme.

Muhyiddin has taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. He said over 400,000 frontliners have been innoculated so far.

Malaysia’s current total population is at 32.7 million people, according to data from the Statistics Department as at the last quarter of 2020.