Sarawak transport minister discourages inter-district, inter-zone travel for Qing Ming

Lee (fifth right) flanked by Chin (fourth left) and Dr Wong with medical staff and the association members at the columbarium in Riam cemetery.

MIRI, March 21 — Inter-district travel for Qing Ming festival is discouraged even within Miri Division, says Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In a briefing to committee members of Ghee San Riam Association yesterday, Lee said though districts such as Marudi, Long Lama and Lapok are within Miri Division inter-district travel is not permitted during conditional movement control order (CMCO) unless necessary.

“For this Qing Ming festival, we would like to discourage inter-district and inter-zone travel as it is not safe to do so,” said the minister in-charge of Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

He added that police permits are required to visit Fairy Park Memorial Park located at Bakong Land District.

The briefing attended by the association chairman Chin Teck Choi, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, Miri division deputy health officer Dr Wong Khung Ying and division chief health inspector Ling Hain Teck gave insights on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the annual tomb cleaning day.

Lee reiterated that the SOPs set by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee are guidelines which need to be modified to suit different circumstances at different places.

“Riam cemetery is the biggest in Miri with several entrances. Therefore, it is advisable for the association to place MySejahtera at different locations to be easily seen by the public, and to set the route for entry and exit to avoid traffic congestion as well as crowding. If needed, they could seek help from Rela personnel on crowd control.

“Meanwhile, due to the proximity of each gravesite, the visiting family should be restricted to eight or less people per immediate family. It means that extended family should arrange for different time to reduce the risk. Those who feel unwell and the elderly should refrain from visiting cemeteries or columbarium.

“Similarly, only two persons per immediate family is allowed to visit columbarium,” said Lee, adding that banners on SOPs should be put up to remind visitors.

Those paying their respect must use face masks, observe physical distancing and use hand sanitiser.

The Senadin assemblyman also refuted viral rumours that caused confusion as Riam cemetery will be open for Qing Ming. — Borneo Post Online