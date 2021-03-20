Perlis JPJ deputy director remanded over corruption probe

Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain issued the order to remand the 41-year-old man, to facilitate investigation under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KANGAR, March 20 — Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director was remanded for two days from today to assist in investigations into cases of corruption.

Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain issued the order to remand the 41-year-old man, to facilitate investigation under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to a source, the officer, who is on grade KP44, was arrested at the Perlis MACC office at 4.40pm yesterday.

The suspect is the fifth individual allegedly involved in accepting bribes amounting to RM88,000 from lorry drivers through proxies or middlemen in 2018 and 2019 in Perlis. — Bernama