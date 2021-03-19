Ten hurt after suspension bridge in Kelantan collapses

Ten people were injured when the suspension bridge they were walking on collapsed in Lata Keding. ― Picture via Facebook

KOTA BHARU, March 19 ― At least 10 visitors to Lata Keding, Bukit Kudung, Ayer Lanas in Jeli, about 85 kilometres from here, were reportedly rushed to hospital due to injuries after the suspension bridge they were walking on, collapsed this afternoon.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said that the police were informed of the incident by members of the public at 2.30pm.

“The incident happened when the cable of the suspension bridge snapped, causing the visitors who were using the bridge to fall and be injured.

“All the victims involved in the incident have been taken to Jeli Hospital for treatment. The number of victims involved and their condition cannot be ascertained thus far,” he said in a statement, today.

Shafien also said that the suspension bridge across the creek was built about five metres high and 30 to 40 meters long. It was still under construction and not yet fully completed.

“There is a notice stating that the bridge is still under maintenance and has been completed by just 50 per cent. The police are still conducting further investigations into the incident,” he said. ― Bernama