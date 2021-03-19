MCMC: Maxis compounded RM3.3m in first quarter of 2021

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission says of the 77 compounds, 68 compounds amounting to RM3.3 million were issued to Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a total of 77 compounds amounting to RM3.7 million to licensees during the first quarter of 2021 under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Of the 77 compounds, 68 compounds amounting to RM3.3 million were issued to Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd.

“Out of the RM3.3 million compound on Maxis, RM3.25 million were related to failure to comply with the numbering plan and electronic addressing, and the rest for non-compliance with Prepaid Guidelines for end-user registration,” MCMC said in a statement today.

On top of that, the commission also imposed seven compounds amounting to RM350,000 to U Mobile Sdn Bhd for non-compliance of Section 127 under the Act — Guidelines on Registration of End-Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services.

“In addition, Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad and Pertubuhan Berita Nasional Malaysia (Bernama) were each issued one compound amounting to RM40,000 and RM20,000 respectively for failure comply with the prescribed licence conditions,” MCMC said.

MCMC said the actions taken were in line with the Customer Friendly Pledge signed by telecommunications companies in mid-June 2019.