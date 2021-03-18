Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announces the [email protected] initiative at the press conference in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), March 18, 2021. — Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 18 — A [email protected] initiative to allow the continuity of operations for those in the manufacturing sector affected by Covid-19 infections, by forming a safe work bubble, was announced by Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today.

The initiative, Azmin said, would allow close contacts of workers who have tested positive to continue working within the premises, provided they remain within the safe work bubble.

“Current practice sees workers who are identified as close contacts undergo mandatory quarantine and are not allowed to work until all the other close contacts are confirmed free of Covid-19 after being screened.

“Now, the [email protected] initiative will allow workers who are close contacts to continue working within the situation created under this new protocol named the Safe Work Bubble,” he said.

Azmin explained that workers who are identified as close contacts would be separated from the local community and their colleagues until they test negative for Covid-19, therefore not affecting the rest of the staff.

Companies who are part of the initiative would be given a RM50,000 tax exemption, as those interested can apply online through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) beginning April 1, Azmin added.

