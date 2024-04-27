SEBUYAU, April 27 — Sarawak aims to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2027, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said food security remains the Sarawak government’s priority, and new rice fields cultivated with high-yield hybrid seedlings have been created in various districts in the state.

“If Gedong, Tanjung Purun, Lingga, Sri Aman and Limbang have all cultivated their rice fields with the high-yield seedlings, then maybe there is no need for us to import rice one day — maybe we can even export rice,” he said in his speech during a ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’ programme held at the Sebuyau community hall today.

Abang Johari said the hybrid rice seedlings would produce eight metric tonnes of rice per hectare; an eight-fold increase compared to conventional seedlings that produce 1.2 metric tonnes per hectare.

“In 24 months, there are five seasons for the rice to be harvested and this would translate to 40 metric tonnes of rice produced in the same period,” he said.

Touching on developments in Sebuyau, the premier said he approved the construction of a new building for SMK Sebuyau costing between RM50 million and RM60 million using state funds before seeking reimbursement from the federal government.

He added the Batang Lupar bridge is expected to be open to the public in 2026, which will shorten the travel distance between Sebuyau and other districts. He also highlighted the ongoing retaining wall project here to prevent saltwater intrusion.

The programme today was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Also present were Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki. — The Borneo Post