Muhyiddin: No more blanket MCO, targeted approach best way forward to suppress Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the Strategic Programme to Empower People and the Economy (PEMERKASA) programme during a broadcast aired live on all television channels and social media platform, March 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — The federal government will no longer use the movement control order (MCO) nationwide as a tool against Covid-19, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Under the new economic recovery programme Pemerkasa, Muhyiddin said the government planned to use a more targeted approach to combat the pandemic.

“The government will implement a more strategic approach based on the science and data collected and are aiming to control the spread of Covid-19 in a more targeted way.

“This is to reduce the negative effect the MCO can have on the nation’s economy. At the same time, the National Immunisation Programme is currently underway and the government may not need to implement the MCO nationwide or statewide,” Muhyiddin said today during a nationwide address.

“Instead, movement controls will only be implemented based on locality and focused on clusters.”

MORE TO COME