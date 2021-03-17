Abdul Hamid’s only regret as IGP? Failing to capture and repatriate Jho Low

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman March 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Failing to capture and repatriate fugitive financier Low Taek Jho to Malaysia will go down as one of Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s biggest regrets from his tenure as the inspector-general of police (IGP).

Abdul Hamid said that despite his relentless attempts at trying to capture the businessman also known as Jho Low, total cooperation between the international investigative and enforcement agencies was an important element that was missing throughout his efforts.

The country’s top cop, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 in May, said that even with extreme efforts that saw him fly to a specific country to personally handle and negotiate the capture and repatriation of Low there also proved to be insufficient.

“In normal circumstances, such requests (for repatriation) would be granted, like we have done so in the past with Indonesia, the US and even Thailand. But with this case, it was very difficult.

“At the same time, we were receiving information that he (Low) was moving freely in that country and running all sorts of businesses.

“In matters of policing, we rely on the good faith between each other where we believe in them and they trust us; it should be we help them, they reciprocate, but in this case, it never happened.

“I am extremely disappointed that by the time I retire, I never managed to come good on my intention and promise to bring him back,” he said, while agreeing that failing to capture the businessman would haunt him as one of his faults during his career.

Abdul Hamid made these remarks during an interview with veteran newsman Tan Sri Johan Jaafar that was broadcasted ‘live’ across Malay daily Sinar Harian’s social media platforms.

The top cop also revealed how he was even questioned by his peers within the force on his obsession with trying to capture Low, with some asking if he had any special interests in the case.

“It is because one has to remember that it is not a small amount of debt that is currently burdening the country,” he said in reference to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial fiasco.

Abdul Hamid then reiterated how police intelligence showed that Low is currently residing in Macau, with fellow fugitive businessman Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who is said to be in Hong Kong, also managing to dodge being captured by authorities.

“We were given the address of his children’s schools, we knew his wife flew there from Indonesia, so it is impossible not to locate them especially when you consider that these countries are talking about 5G, 6G, 7G technology.

“It cannot be that someone who is that influential is this hard to locate,” he exclaimed.