Veterinary Services Dept visits Kuala Selangor egg farm to obtain samples after alleged discovery of Salmonella

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) said today it conducted site visits to obtain samples at a Malaysian egg producing company following the alleged discovery of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in one of its egg consignments to Singapore.

Following a meeting with the management of Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm in Jeram, Kuala Selangor earlier today, DVS said it found that only one of the 10 egg farms exported eggs to Singapore exclusively.

“DVS has conducted site visits and has obtained samples for SE screening from all farms owned by Lay Hong Berhad to ensure eggs produced by the company are free of SE.

“DVS is also not allowing the re-entry of said eggs into Malaysia and eggs produced by the affected farm is also prohibited from being sold locally until test results are obtained,” it said in a statement.

This comes after it was reported yesterday that Singapore instructed four importers to withdraw from the market a consignment of eggs exported by the aforementioned farm — identified as CES 008 — as a precautionary measure.

The Singapore Food Agency said on its website that the directive was made following the discovery of SE which can cause food-borne illness, if eggs are consumed in its raw state or half-cooked.

DVS said among the follow-up measures undertaken are inspection of vaccination records and disease surveillance programs at the farm following the alleged discovery of SE as reported by the media.

It said the company has agreed to take immediate action to rectify the matter including frequent thorough monitoring of eggs and improving biosecurity measures.

DVS also assured that the suspension of CES 008 into Singapore will not affect the exporting of other eggs into Singapore or supplies for local consumption.

The department added that SE or Salmonellosis is among several diseases monitored across all egg farms nationwide under its Biosecurity Management and SPS Division.