MySejahtera now shows your first Covid-19 vaccine registration date

MySejahtera has just been updated to reflect your first registration date. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — Last week, there were some confusion on the online vaccine registration via the MySejahtera app. In the earlier version, there wasn’t a proper “Thank you” page and some had registered again assuming that the previous submission didn’t go through. As mentioned by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin, the new interface will be pushed as an update and there’s no need to register again.

If you accidentally reregistered and noticed that your registration date has been pushed to a later date, don’t panic. MySejahtera has just been updated to reflect your first registration date, so you don’t have to worry about being pushed back in the queue.

With the latest update, the 'Registered' date is now showing 23rd February, the day when online registrations were first made available. — SoyaCincau pic

As shown above, I’ve reregistered again on 4th March just to test out the new interface. Now with the latest update, the “Registered” date is now showing 23rd February, the day when online registrations were first made available.

If you haven’t register, MySejahtera is still the easiest way to sign up for the vaccination and it’s available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei App Gallery. Alternatively, you can also register via the official vaksincovid.gov.my website or call in via 1-800-888-828.

As of 12am on 13th March, over 5.3 million people have registered for the vaccine in Malaysia, which is 22.1 per cent of the national target. As of yesterday, a total of 275,851 people have already received their first dose. — SoyaCincau