Zuraida: PR1MA ‘rent-to-own’ housing scheme to be launched in June

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry was still in talks with banking institutions. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The rent-to-own (RTO) housing scheme as announced under Budget 2021 involving PR1MA homes nationwide is expected to be launched this June.

Housing and Local Government Minister (KPKT) Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry is in the midst of discussions and refining on the housing scheme mechanism with banking institutions.

“The RTO has yet to be implemented because we are waiting (for results of discussions) on the mechanism to be adopted.

Once the scheme is finalised, we will offer the PR1MA houses that have been approved and we are trying to do this by June,” she said after a Malaysia Prihatin Programme with the KPKT Minister here today.

Last November, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in tabling the 2021 Budget said, the government will be collaborating with select financial institutions to provide an RTO scheme, which will be effective until 2022, involving 5,000 PR1MA homes nationwide with a total value of over RM1 billion, especially for first-time home buyers.

The Malaysia Prihatin programme held in conjunction with today’s roadshow is part of the government’s initiative to increase awareness and knowledge in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first series of the programme, KPKT through the National Landscape Department launched the ‘New Recreational Norms’ in an effort to emphasise the importance of practising the new social norms to the community.

In addition the ministry also implemented a series of events at three locations in Ampang parliamentary constituency to reach out and convey the message to the urban community.

The roadshow will be organised in stages throughout Selangor. — Bernama