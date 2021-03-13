PKR’s Nik Nazmi makes veiled jab at turncoats, says ‘trash’ should leave quickly

PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad told party defectors to stop trying to create more trouble for the party and just leave quickly. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad wasted no time nor attempted to hide his scorn for his fellow lawmakers who quit Pakatan Harapan and switched their support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin instead.

Labelling them “trash”, the PKR chief organising secretary told party defectors to stop trying to create more trouble for the party and just leave quickly.

“When you are already trash, quickly leave the party. Don’t cause anymore confusion,” he said on Facebook.

Nik Nazmi did not name anyone, but his post was made just minutes after Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced his resignation from PKR and his support for Muhyiddin as an independent parliamentarian.

Dr Xavier said that his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.

Dr Xavier is the latest to announce his departure from PKR, after Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong last month. Both also declared themselves independents in support of Muhyiddin.

Rumours have been circulating since last month that PN is making overtures to Opposition lawmakers in an attempt to win its parliamentary majority after three Umno MPs openly dropped support for Muhyiddin.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, another former PKR leader, hinted on Twitter today that Dr Xavier may not be the last lawmaker to switch allegiances.