Muhyiddin: Political stability, conducive investment climate key to attract more investments into Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Political stability, creating a conducive investment climate and the implementation of good governance are important prerequisites for attracting more investments into Malaysia, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said Malaysia could not afford to lag behind in the process of reviving the world economy and attracting more foreign investors as it steps up efforts to revitalise economic growth and create job and business opportunities for the people.

“Perikatan Nasional (PN) plays an important role in creating political stability, preserving harmony and unity among the various races in a complex society, and upholding the principle of good governance and rule of law.

“These are among the important factors which will attract more investors to place their capital in this country because they feel more confident that their investments are safe and guaranteed. These are the basic principles for the establishment of Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

He said this when opening the 49th Gerakan national delegates’ conference virtually at Menara PGRM here today. ― Bernama