IGP says 95pc of police officers ready for Covid-19 vaccine, those who refuse must leave the force

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says around 95 per cent of police officers and personnel across the country are ready to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 12 ― Approximately 95 per cent of police officers and personnel across the country are ready to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said only three per cent of them will not be able to do so due to health reasons.

“I really encourage all police personnel to take the vaccine, except those advised not to by the Ministry of Health (MoH), such as pregnant staff, or those with allergies and comorbidities.

“I will try to explain to the remaining two per cent of our personnel on the importance and advantages of taking the vaccine as advised by the MoH.

“Our source of reference is the MoH, not a shaman or any deviant scholar. If I ever found out that they (police personnel) are following deviant teachings (and refuse to take the vaccine), I will ask them to leave the police force,” he said this in response to a media report that a number of Kelantan police personnel had allegedly refused to take the vaccine.

Abdul Hamid was met after attending the conferment of the pilot wing and the closing of the private pilot’s licence (PPL) course at the Police Ir Wing Unit Training Base here today. ― Bernama