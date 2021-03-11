Orang Asli In Kg Kelaik sue Kelantan govt, others over ancestral land encroachment

The suit was filed by Ahak Uda, 54; Aziz Angah, 33; and Anjang Uda, 30, as plaintiffs through Messrs Raj & Sach via e-filling at Kota Baru High Court, Kelantan, today. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Three Orang Asli men, representing the villagers of Kg Kelaik in Gua Musang, filed a suit against 14 entities, including the Kelantan state government, for allegedly encroaching their ancestral land to conduct mining, logging and plantation activities.

The suit was filed by Ahak Uda, 54; Aziz Angah, 33; and Anjang Uda, 30, as plaintiffs through Messrs Raj & Sach via e-filling at Kota Baru High Court, Kelantan, today.

Media representatives obtained the document today from counsel Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, who is representing the three plaintiffs, during a press conference at the High Court Complex here.

The plaintiffs named Syarikat Perlombongan Gua Musang Sdn Bhd; Redstar Capital Sdn Bhd; Aqua Orion Sdn Bhd; Damai Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, Sindiyan Sdn Bhd; and Sindiyan Agro Park Sdn Bhd as the first to sixth defendants.

Ladang Kelantan Sdn Bhd; Ikrar Bumi Sdn Bhd; Ladang Ulu Nenggiri Sdn Bhd; Iliasco Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd; Kelantan Land and Mines Department; Kelantan Forestry Department, Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) and Kelantan state government were named as the seventh to 14th defendants.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiffs alleged that all the defendants had encroached on their ancestral land for mining, logging as well as oil palm and rubber tree plantations, which affected the daily livelihood of villagers living in the areas.

They claimed that these activities have severely damaged the crops planted by the villagers in Kg Kelaik due to the movement of trucks and large vehicles owned or managed by the defendants.

In the suit, the plaintiffs claimed that these activities also caused river pollution, resulting in the loss of the main water supply for villagers in the affected areas.

In the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the Orang Asli of Kg Kelaik are the rightful owner of the ancestral land. They are also seeking a declaration that the issuance of a licence or the granting of permission to the first to 10th defendants was contrary to the law, illegal and void.

They also want the court to declare the action of the first to 10th defendants who entered their ancestral land as encroachment and sought an injunction to stop the encroachments, as well as any commercial activities for profit on the ancestral land.

The plaintiffs also sought general, aggravated and exemplary damages, interest, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama