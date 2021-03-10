Queue wait time at KLIA reduced to under 10 minutes with 3D sensors

Travellers are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. The AQMS uses 3D sensors that monitor real-time conditions from simple change in temperature and lighting conditions to complex algorithm that automatically detects long queues and wait times. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A new 3D sensor technology is utilised for the Automated Queue Management System (AQMS) at KL international Airport to manage and reduce queue wait times to under 10 minutes.

Malaysia Airports group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the AQMS leverages on Internet of Things (IoT) technology to accurately count the number of people in a certain area and proactively monitor congestion as well as overcrowding.

“As such, the AQMS also acts as the airport’s latest preventive measure in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by enabling safe distancing and compliant to the new norms,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shukrie said the first phase of the AQMS had been completed for all security screening check points including the boarding gates.

The system would be implemented at all critical touch points and the subsequent phase that is currently in progress for check-in, immigration and customs is targeted to be completed by June this year, he said.

Besides, Mohd Shukrie said, as part of the Airports 4.0 transformation, the data on the wait times from the AQMS will be integrated into its Flight Information Display Screens and “MYAirports” mobile app at a later stage, to allow passengers to plan their journeys at the airport better.

The AQMS uses 3D sensors that monitor real-time conditions from simple change in temperature and lighting conditions to complex algorithm that automatically detects long queues and wait times.

This real-time information is then channelled to the backbone of airport operations at the Airport Operation Control Centre whereby resources can be deployed immediately to help ensure fast service and smooth passenger flow.

“Crowd control can be effectively carried out in accordance with the SOPs to further assure passengers of their safety even when in queue.

“Ultimately, we remain focused on our Airports 4.0 journey in future-proofing our services and heightening the passenger experience,” he said. — Bernama