PM Muhyiddin arrives in UAE

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is greeted by UAE cabinet minister Sheikh Shakhbout at the Abu Dhabi International Airport March 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ABU DHABI, March 10 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived here to begin his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East visit.

The prime minister departed Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and landed here at 11.50pm Tuesday (3.50am Wednesday in Malaysia).

He is scheduled to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin will go to Dubai later to meet Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to Wisma Putra, the visit will serve as a catalyst for resilience and growth, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture and food security, health and diplomatic exchanges.

UAE is Malaysia's largest trading partner in the Middle East.

The UAE's status as an international trade and financial hub makes it an important partner for Malaysia to access new markets.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is a critical gateway for UAE products and services in Southeast Asia.

Discussions with UAE, among others, will focus on collaboration in the post-pandemic recovery phase, food security and strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

Muhyiddin will leave for home on Thursday. — Bernama