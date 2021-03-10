Couple arrested for ramming into cop while fleeing police in Bangi

Mohd Zaid said the real motive of the driver fleeing during the inspection was still being investigated. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — It was like a scene out of movie as a policeman had to cling to the back of a moving car for about 150 metres after the driver sped off when the police were about to conduct an inspection, in an incident in Bandar Baru Bangi, last night.

The incident which took place at the parking area of a fast food restaurant in Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi, was recorded by members of the public who were at the scene which later went viral on social media.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the 10.30pm incident unfolded when a team of policemen wanted to inspect a car which was parked in the area with engine running.

“One of the policemen reached out and knocked on the windscreen before finding a man and a woman inside. However, after realising the presence of the police, the driver tried to hit the policeman who was riding a motorcycle in his attempt to flee.

“The situation forced the policeman to jump on top of the back of the Perodua Alza car, clinging to the vehicle for about 150 metres before he fell onto the ground,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

However, he said the policeman sustained only minor injuries and the car sped off towards Jalan Persiaran Jaya, Bandar Baru Bangi.

Based on the vehicle registration number, the two suspects were detained shortly and they were investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving.

Apart from that, the case is also being investigated under Section 186, Section 307 and Section 332 of the Penal Code for obstructing police duties, attempted murder and injuring civil servant.

Mohd Zaid said the real motive of the driver fleeing during the inspection was still being investigated. — Bernama