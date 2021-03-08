Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fall to lowest yet of 2021

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia reported 1,529 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest the number has been this year and continuing a downward trend in infection rates since the government lifted the movement control order for all remaining states last week.

According to his post on Twitter, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that Selangor took the top spot with 726 new cases.

This was followed by Sarawak (252 cases), Johor (120 cases), Negri Sembilan (89 cases) and Penang (76 cases).

Today’s daily tally was a further reduction of 154 cases after Malaysia hit 1,683 cases yesterday, dipping below the 2,000-case mark for the third day in a row.

