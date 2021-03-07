Hadi Awang: ‘Sheraton Move’ was clean, planned since end of GE14

File picture shows PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaking during a dialogue session with the media at the PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed today that the political coup dubbed “Sheraton Move” was done in a “clean” manner, and had been a long time coming following a plan that started as soon as the 14th general election was done.

The president of the Islamist party PAS also insisted that the move that saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration towards the formation of Perikatan Nasional (PN) among former political rivals Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS was constitutional.

“The change from PH to the PN government was done in a democratic manner and in accordance with the Federal Constitution with the most accurate move, without ‘poking holes through the roof’ or going through the backdoor,” he wrote in an opinion piece.

He also touted how international observers were purportedly “impressed” with the change of government that happened without any bloodshed, any protests by electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0, and any confrontations with the police and armed forces.

“What happened was a clean transition, although it was difficult to clean up the legacy of PH within a few years after it created a mess during its short administration,’’ the Marang MP added.

Abdul Hadi also said that the planning for the formation of the PN alliance has been done through long planning, comparing it to what he called the political inexperience of PH component parties.

Hadi also claimed that those in the PN administration are more busy at work compared to PH leaders whom he said are now at each other’s throats.

“Now, they are still quarrelling with each other because they feel that GE15 will be held at any time,” he said, referring to the 15th general election.

This, he said, was why PN had accepted those from PH who decided to defect to join the pact.

He also accused PH’s attempt for the Parliament to sit as “politicking”, even as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has said that the House can sit amid the state of Emergency.

The PN government was formed last year led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which saw PAS MPs being elected as ministers and deputy ministers.

Abdul Hadi himself was appointed as a special envoy to the Middle East.