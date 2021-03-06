MetMalaysia declares yellow level heat wave in seven areas in peninsula

Yellow level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Seven areas in peninsular Malaysia recorded yellow (alert) level heat wave as at 4.30pm yesterday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department’s portal showed the locations were Chuping, Perlis; Kota Setar, Kedah; Kuala Kangsar, Perak; Sepang, Selangor; Alor Gajah, Melaka and Tangkak and Batu Pahat di Johor.

However, no areas in Sabah or Sarawak recorded a heat wave situation. The maximum daily temperature recorded in the two states was less than 35 degrees.

Yellow level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Orange level is when the daily maximum temperature is 38 to 40 degrees Celsius while red denotes a hazardous situation whereby the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius, each for a period of at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, as of noon today, the Air Pollutants Index (API) reading in most areas in the peninsula showed moderate air quality with Rompin district in Pahang recording the highest reading of 92, while Sabah and Sarawak had good APIs.

API readings between 0 to 50 denote good air quality, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above (hazardous).

MetMalaysia previously informed that the country is now in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon season which is expected to continue until the middle of this month, with relatively low rainfall in the peninsula, especially in the northern states.

However the department does not expect unusually hot weather conditions to occur this year. — Bernama