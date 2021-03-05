Azmin hopes some in Umno will review decision to snub Bersatu

Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali visits the Hulu Kelang police station located in his constituency, March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali hoped “certain leaders” from Umno would re-examine their party’s decision to not cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Azmin, who is also Bersatu election director, added that PN was built on noble aspirations to safeguard Malaysians during the health pandemic, and values unity above all else to keep the government stable.

“We hope that certain leaders in Umno can take the attitude to re-examine the decision because this PN government is built with noble aspirations,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Taman Melawati today.

Azmin also said that PN will continue to focus on strengthening the unity of the alliance and will continue to welcome any parties that shared their aspirations.

“We want the stability in the country must be preserved

“We do not want any action that is not taken responsibly which will cause stability to be affected, because instability causes the people to become victims.

“We (PN) is ready to work with all parties who want this stability strengthened,” he said.

Azmin was commenting on Bersatu’s statement yesterday that it will focus on improving cooperation with its partners in the PN coalition, including Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and other regional and smaller parties.

This came after Umno sent a letter to Bersatu on February 26, indicating that it will not cooperate with Bersatu for the next general election. However, Umno said it would continue to be aligned with the PN coalition until the Malaysian parliament is dissolved.

PAS, which is working with Umno in their Muafakat Nasional alliance, also released a statement today saying the Islamic party is committed to ensure both Umno and Bersatu remaining allies.

Azmin today performed the Friday prayers at his Bukit Antarabangsa constituency and spent the afternoon meeting and greeting with Masjid Al Hidayah congregation at Taman Melawati.

He then visited the Hulu Kelang police station nearby to deliver aid to the police frontliners.

Azmin, who has been the Bukit Antarabangsa state assemblymen since 2013, also revealed that the plan to have a police station Taman Melawati is currently ongoing with Sime Darby already expressing their intention to chip in.