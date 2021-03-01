Johor MB: State govt to propose travel bubble with Singapore to allow entry to those who have been vaccinated

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, Mar 1 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that the state government will recommend to Putrajaya a special travel bubble be introduced to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, allowing them to travel to Singapore.

He said the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border in Johor and the green travel bubble initiative with the republic can be considered upon the completion of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Singapore has already started such a programme last December 30.

“The recommendation will be submitted to the federal government soon so that it can be further refined and deliberated,” said Hasni during a press conference before being given the Covid-19 vaccine at the Johor Muafakat Hall in Taman Adda here today.

Hasni explained that individuals who have received the full vaccine dose would be issued with a certificate upon their vaccination.

“With the certification, the individuals should be given some kind of benefits in light of the new norms where borders are concerned.

"The Johor government will also provide our suggestions and recommendations to the federal government on certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the Malaysia-Singapore border reopening," he said.

The Benut assemblyman was the first in the state to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, marking the beginning of the state’s immunisation programme.

A total of 35,100 frontline workers in the state are expected to receive the first phase of the Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine starting today.