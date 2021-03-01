Federal govt gives priority to Sabah’s needs, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAWAU, March 1 — The interests and needs of Sabah get the priority of the federal government and this is evident from various assistance rendered to Sabah including aid for Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said among the assistances were those related to boosting the economy, as well as development for the well-being of the people in the state.

“The aid has helped lighten the burden of Sabahans and I hope cooperation and assistance from the federal government would continue,” he said in conjunction with his visit to Tawau here today.

Hajiji said the people in the state have made the right decision in choosing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to administer Sabah which is aligned with the federal government.

“The victory of GRS in the 16th state election has opened the way for greater understanding and cooperation with the federal government led by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Setahun Malaysia Prihatin today, Hajiji representing the GRS government and people expressed gratefulness to the federal government especially over the Prime Minister’s concerns on residents in Sabah.

Muhyiddin in his Perikatan Nasional one-year anniversary message today said border control would be the main agenda of the the government by increasing assets and mobilisation of high technology equipment in the borders including Sabah.

The Prime Minister also said the federal government with related agencies will take action to achieve internet coverage in Sabah and Sarawak with the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative under 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). — Bernama