Dr Noor Hisham: 2,437 new infections, nine deaths as cumulative cases cross 300,000

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Health Ministry reported 2,437 new Covid-19 cases today and nine deaths as cumulative cases in Malaysia crossed the 300,000-mark.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said there were 3,251 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 273,417.

The total number of infections now stands at 300,752, while there are 26,205 active cases in the country.

He said 202 patients are currently being treated in intensive care including 93 requiring respiratory assistance.

Of the new cases today, 2,435 involved local infections while the remaining two cases were imported cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor had once again detected the highest number of infections with 914 cases followed by Johor (340), Kuala Lumpur (337), Perak (287), Sarawak (171), Sabah (134) and Penang (105)

While states that recorded two and single digit cases are Negeri Sembilan (65), Kelantan (33), Kedah (13), Terengganu (12), Pahang (11), Melaka (10), Putrajaya (three) and Labuan (two).

Perlis did not report any cases.

On the nine deaths, the health director-general said the cases involved eight Malaysians and one foreigner, all between the ages of 57 and 102-years-old.

The deaths were reported in Selangor (3), Sarawak (2), Malacca (1), Johor (1), Perak (1) and Kelantan (1).

He said all death cases involving locals showed that they had existing medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said health authorities had detected nine new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours all of them involving workplace clusters.

Four clusters were detected in Johor, three in Selangor and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.