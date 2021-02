File photo of an army personnel receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hospital Angkatan Tentera (HAT) Tuanku Mizan in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysia registered 2,364 new Covid-19 cases today, with recoveries exceeding infections at 3,320 cases.

Of the 2,364 new cases, only one person was infected while abroad.

The Health Ministry also said that 10 patients have died, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 1,121 cases.

MORE TO COME