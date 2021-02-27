KTMB cargo train derails, blocking two railway tracks at Batu Tiga station

A KTMB cargo train derailed near the Batu Tiga Station near Shah Alam today, February 27, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 27 ― A cargo train laden with goods slipped off the track near the Batu Tiga Station near here today, resulting in both tracks near the station to be completely blocked.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Mohd Samsudin said the train was from Padang Besar, Perlis, and heading towards West Port, Klang, when it slipped while passing along the track at KM20.041.

The incident caused 11 of the 50 coaches to slip off the track, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.

“The KTM Komuter service that passes through the route could not operate due to the incident. The commuter service for the Port Klang and Tanjung Malim routes will end at the Subang Jaya and Shah Alam stations.

“KTMB is conducting work of shifting the coaches to a safer location. This is to enable repair work of the tracks to be done immediately,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rani Hisham said investigation was in progress to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, he said, KTMB will provide feeder bus service for affected passengers from the Subang Jaya Station to the Shah Alam Station and vice versa to enable them to continue the journey to their respective destinations.

For the latest development, the public can contact the KTMB call centre at 03-2267 1200 or surf its new media channels. — Bernama