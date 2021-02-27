Cops: Tight police security for Sinovac vaccine arrival

Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the Sinovac vaccine is expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 9am today and security will be implemented by the Selangor contingent police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― The task of ensuring the safety of the Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine which is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow will be undertaken by the Serdang district police headquarters as its storage centre will be under the administration of the police headquarters.

Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the Sinovac vaccine is expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 9am today and security will be implemented by the Selangor contingent police.

“Once the convoy of vehicles carrying the vaccine enters Serdang, we will take over until the vaccine reaches the storage centre,” he said after attending the 'First Day At School' Programme of the Serdang District Police Headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

Razali said a number of officers and policemen would be stationed inside and outside the Sinovac vaccine storage area at all times until it has been distributed to the recipients.

“Officers and policemen will be on duty for 24 hours in rotation according to the shift to ensure the vaccine storage area is secure,” he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin through a post on Twitter on February 19 said the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) was in the process of evaluating Sinovac clinical data.

The Sinovac vaccine has passed the third stage of clinical trials in several countries including Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. ― Bernama