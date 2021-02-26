Sarawak health dept director: Public gatherings led to new Covid-19 clusters

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Feb 26 — The state Health Department today said its analysis showed that public gatherings are the main factors for the emergence of Covid-19 clusters in the state since early this year

Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said public gatherings such as funeral ceremonies have resulted in four clusters in Sibu, Beluru, Kapit and Kuching, with the size of each cluster ranging from 25 to over 2,000 Covid-19 cases.

“Eleven clusters have emerged from social gatherings, with three in Kuching, two in Samarahan and one each in Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit, Julau, Betong and Bau.

“The sizes of these clusters ranged from 17 to 61 positive cases,” he said in a statement.

Dr Chin said five clusters have emerged from places of work, with two in Bintulu and one each in Matu, Meradong and Sri Aman.

He said the clusters resulted in 10 to 35 positive cases.

Dr Chin said the wedding ceremony in Miri has created a cluster where 187 persons were infected with Covid-19.

He said Covid-19 positive cases were also registered due to the failures to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as exercising physical distancing, not wearing face masks or incorrectly wearing the face marks, and failing to wash hands.

“The public is reminded that the Covid-19 virus is ever-present among the community itself, and it is waiting for an opportunity to spread from the infected persons to other persons,” Dr Chin said.