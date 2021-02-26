NRD gives nod to non-Muslim wedding registrations in MCO, CMCO, RMCO areas

A worker is pictured decorating a wedding hall in Bandar Mahkota Cheras June 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Marriage ceremonies for non-Muslims can now be held at the National Registration Department (NRD), places of worship and non-Muslim religious association premises in areas placed under the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO), effective today.

NRD, in a statement today said the decision was made by the government to enable the delayed non-Muslim marriage ceremonies during the MCO 2.0 period to be conducted.

“This decision was made at the Minister of Defence Technical Committee Meeting No 9, chaired by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“However, marriage ceremonies in areas placed under the enhanced MCO (EMCO) are still not allowed,” it said.

The statement said that the NRD had also updated and improved the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for non-Muslim marriage ceremonies at JPN, places of worship and non-Muslim religious association premises.

The SOPs include marriage registrations at the NRD are not allowed to have more than 10 people, including the marriage registrar.

As for marriage ceremonies at places of worship and religious association premises, the number of guests should not exceed 10 in MCO areas, a maximum of 20 people in attendance for areas under CMCO and 30 people or less in RMCO areas.

“However, the SOPs are subject to the size of the premises,” the statement said.

NRD also said that no social events are allowed during marriage registrations are taking place while gatherings at non-Muslim places of worship and religious association premises are subject to the instructions of the National Security Council (MKN).

More details on the SOPs can be found on MKN’s website (www.mkn.gov.my) or NRD’s websit (www.jpn.gov.my). — Bernama