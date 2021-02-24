PM Muhyiddin gets Covid-19 jab, kickstarting national immunisation effort (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme launch in Putrajaya February 24, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the first citizen to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today, marking the first shot in the massive National Immunisation Programme (NIP) that begins today.

Muhyiddin received his first dose at the Precinct 11 District Health office in Putrajaya that has also been designated as one of the 532 vaccination centres nationwide.

Dressed in corporate attire, Muhyiddin appeared calm as the vaccine was administered into his left arm.

Prior to receiving the shot, the prime minister received a briefing on the vaccine and signed a consent form before proceeding to the vaccine station.

PM @MuhyiddinYassin menerima suntikan vaksin COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNtech pukul 2.43 petang menandakan Program Imunisasi COVID-19 Kebangsaan bermula .



Suntikan diberikan oleh Ketua Jururawat Kesihatan PKD Putrajaya Presint 11, Lina Ibrahim. pic.twitter.com/lFgsTt3xkk — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) February 24, 2021

MORE TO COME