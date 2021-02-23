Covid-19: Khairy says Malaysia to receive additional 182,520 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow

Khairy Jamaluddin says Malaysia will receive its second batch of 182,520 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow for distribution to states that have yet to receive the vaccine. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 ― Malaysia will receive its second batch of 182,520 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow for distribution to states that have yet to receive the vaccine, said Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said the vaccine, produced in Belgium, was scheduled to arrive via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in the morning from Singapore.

“The vaccine will be distributed to states that have yet to receive supply,” he said in a press conference after conducting a simulation of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme here today.

The vaccine will be distributed to Kedah, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Perak tomorrow (February 24), while Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan will receive the supply on Thursday (February 25), he said.

The first batch of 312,390 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine safely arrived in Malaysia through the national entry points at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang; Johor and Penang on February 21.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is implemented in three phases starting February 24, with Phase 1 from Feb to April 2021 for the frontliners involving 500,000 people.

The Phase 2, from April to August, will involve senior citizens aged 65 and above, the high-risk groups and the disabled involving some 9.4 million people, while Phase 3 from May this year to February 2022 will cover both Malaysians and non-citizens aged 18 and above, targetting more than 13.7 million people.

Khairy was previously reported to have said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah would be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow, marking the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme started two days ahead of schedule. It was originally scheduled on February 26. ― Bernama