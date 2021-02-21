First shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Malaysia

The vaccines ferried in through flight MH604, operated by MABkargo Sdn Bhd (MASKargo), using a Passenger-to-Cargo (P2C) Airbus 330-300 plane arrives at KLIA Airport, February 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Malaysia has officially received its first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine today after months of anticipation, with the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme set to begin in phases from February 26 onwards.

The vaccines were carried on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH604 operated by MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASKargo) and arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Advanced Cargo Centre (ACC) at 9.57am.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine developed by United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech comprises a total of 312,390 doses.

They were flown in using an Airbus 330-300 from Singapore’s Changi Airport following its initial departure from Puurs, Belgium after transiting at Leipzig Halle Airport, Germany.

Several ministers present during the cargo’s arrival included Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, which is until April, will involve the frontliners, followed by the second phase, which is from April to August, for the high-risk groups, namely senior citizens aged 60 years and above and the vulnerable group with morbidity problems as well as Persons with Disabilities.

The third phase, which is from May until February next year, is for those aged 18 and above.

MORE TO COME