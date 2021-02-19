UK, Canada envoys say concerned over Malaysiakini’s contempt of court conviction

Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya February 19, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The British High Commissioner and acting Canadian High Commissioner have today expressed concerns over the Federal Court’s ruling against Malaysiakini, which was found guilty for contempt over its facilitation of readers’ remarks.

In a joint statement, both Charles Hay and Esther Van Nes said press freedom was a fundamental importance to the security, prosperity and wellbeing of all societies.

“We are concerned about today’s verdict against Malaysiakini. Media freedom is of fundamental importance to the security, prosperity and wellbeing of all societies.

“People must be allowed to discuss and debate issues freely,” they said.

Earlier this morning, the Federal Court today sentenced Malaysiakini’s operator Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd to a fine of RM500,000 for contempt over its facilitation of five readers’ remarks against the judiciary on the news portal’s website.

Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf delivered the decision by the panel of seven judges for the fine of RM500,000 to be paid within three days from Monday.

The Federal Court however said its editor-in-chief Steven Gan was not in contempt.