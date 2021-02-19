TNB: Southern Power Generation ready to supply 1,440MW electricity power into national grid

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Southern Power Generation Sdn Bhd (SPG) is ready to supply 1,440 megawatts (MW) electricity power into the national grid from its two (720MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Nor Azman Mufti said SPG can now deliver its full generation capacity as its Unit 2 CCGT power plant has achieved its commercial operation date (COD) today.

“Unit 1 has also achieved its commercial operation date on January 1. With the COD of SPG’s Unit 2, another 720MW was added to Peninsular Malaysia’s existing generating capacity, increasing it to a total of 25,962MW,” he said in a statement tonight.

Nor Azman said SPG’s successful completion was achieved with the collaborative efforts and support of stakeholders comprising regulators, authorities, projects partners, financiers and contractors.

He said the two plants that are strategically located in Pasir Gudang, Johor are crucial in reinforcing the security of Peninsular Malaysia’s power supply.

Nor Azman said the plants are fully operated and maintained by Remaco, a subsidiary of TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd.

TNB Power Generation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB that develops, operates and maintains the latter’s portfolio of power generating units.

SPG supplies power to TNB through a 21-year Power Purchase Agreement.

“Its two plants use natural gas as its primary fuel. Electricity is generated using 9HA.02 combustion turbine technology from General Electric (GE) that is expected to achieve combined cycle efficiency exceeding 60 per cent.

“SPG is the first ever power plant that commercially operates the 9HA.02 gas turbine model which are GE’s latest and most efficient gas turbines,” he said.

TNB and its wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Power Generation own a majority stake of 70 per cent while SIPP Energy Sdn Bhd holds the remaining 30 per cent in SPG. — Bernama