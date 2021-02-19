Minister: Malaysia’s preschoolers, primary students return to classrooms in March, secondary pupils in April

Sekolah Kebangsaan Jelapang students have their temperature checked on their first day back at school in Ipoh July 15, 2020. Malaysian students are expected to be back in classrooms under the new normal in March. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysian students are expected to be back in classrooms under the new normal from the beginning of March, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced today.

During a special press conference on school reopening today, Radzi explained that preschools and those in Standards 1 and 2 will resume in-person classes on March 1, while Standards 3 to 6 will do so on March 8.

As for secondary schools categorised under Group A, which consists of Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, they will commence on April 4, he added. All remaining states, categorised under Group B, will begin on April 5.

MORE TO COME