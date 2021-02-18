Kampar District Council ex-officer fined RM20,000 for falsifying parking coupon receipts

Ruddy Nezeri Kamarudin is led in handcuffs out of the Session Court in Ipoh February 18, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 18 — A 38-year-old former civil servant was fined a total of RM20,000 in default of 14 months jail today for falsifying documents, after 27 of his 34 charges were dropped.

Ruddy Nezeri Kamarudin, who was the former senior administration assistant in Kampar District Council’s financial department, pleaded guilty to the remaining seven charges.

Sessions Court judge S. Indra Nehru meted out the fine.

Ruddy had been charged with 34 counts of falsifying documents where he was accused of using documents, as a genuine payment receipt, received from the sale of parking coupons which was printed on the multi-bill receipts for year 2011, under several individual names.

He was accused of committing the offence on several occasions between February and August 2011 at the Kampar District Council’s office.

Each charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

According to the case facts, the accused made commission claims by using the fake printed receipts which amounted to a total of RM27,852 involving 13,926 of parking coupon booklets.

The fake receipts were used by the accused to present it as supporting documents in submitting the commission payment statement of the parking coupon sales for booth agents to the Council’s financial and administration department.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted while Ruddy was not represented.

Nurul Wahida told reporters that Ruddy was discharged and acquitted of the remaining 27 charges.

“The charges were dropped under the 171(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

The section of the CPC empowers the courts to account for an existing conviction when considering any outstanding charges against an accused person.