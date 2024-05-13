ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 13 — The Johor legislative assembly sitting was disrupted earlier today for 20 minutes during Question Time due to a power cut caused by an electrical fault in the main hall of the Sultan Ismail Building here.

The incident occurred just as Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi ended his reply to a question about the casino rumours in Forest City.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, irked by the abrupt power cut, ticked off the building’s management.

“This is embarrassing as the current sitting in the House has to be postponed.

“I hope the management will be more sensitive in future. I don’t want to hear any more excuses. We must have a first-class mentality and facilities,” he said before apologising to the assemblymen present and adjourning the sitting temporarily.

Onn Hafiz chipped in and joked that it was possibly a sabotage attempt; he had earlier suggested that the rumours of a casino opening in Forest City was a malicious plot by people opposed to the government’s plans to turn the area into a Special Financial Zone.

Later, Mohd Puad requested the building’s management to immediately improve security at the Sultan Ismail Building, which houses the state assembly.

He was concerned with unwanted intrusions into the main hall.