Can’t get to hospitals for Covid-19 jab? Health D-G says mobile unit will go out instead

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A mobile unit will be sent to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to people who are unable to physically visit designated hospitals when it is their turn, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general said the mobile vaccination unit was formed in consideration of people like the elderly who are bedridden and living in old folks’ homes, as well as those who live in rural and remote areas.

“Part of the vaccination programme is the mobilisation of this vaccination unit. We will do our research and identify those locations that this unit will need to visit.

“What is important is that registration is done and the situation of the individual who cannot head to the hospital is informed, so that we can proceed to the location of the individual to administer the vaccine,” he told reporters in a video conference this evening, answering questions about the government’s national Covid-19 immunisation programme that is scheduled to start as early as next week.

