Sexual Harassment Bill expected to be ready in March, says minister

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the draft of the bill was in the final stage for scrutiny by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC). — Picture from Twitter/Haziq Asyraf Jr

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Sexual Harassment Bill is expected to be ready this March and will be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat session.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the draft of the bill was in the final stage for scrutiny by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“The draft has been sent to AGC to evaluate if there are any minor amendments we will table the bill once Parliament convenes.

“At the same time, awareness efforts and education on sexual harassment are being mobilised by all agencies under this ministry,” she told reporters after visiting homeless transit centre, Anjung Singgah, in Jalan Hang Lekiu, tonight.

Rina also gave her assurance the bill would be holistic in nature in curbing issues linked to sexual harassment and was not merely limited to harassment at the place of work.

She said this when commenting on calls by several parties, including her predecessor, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for the tabling of the bill to be expedited.

This is following sexual harassment allegations recently involving the police.

Prior to this, numerous quarters including non-government organisations had urged the government to create specific legislation to deal with sexual harassment, including at the workplace. — Bernama