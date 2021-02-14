Higher Education Ministry takes serious view of alleged sugar babies among university students

The Ministry of Higher Education has contacted several universities whose students are allegedly involved in the ‘sugar baby’ activities.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has contacted several universities whose students are allegedly involved in the “sugar baby” activities, to obtain information on the validity of data that has been published in several media.

Its director-general Prof Datuk Husaini Omar said the ministry took seriously the revelations made by The Star Online on the “student programme” website and Facebook reports about the sharp increase in the number of university students involved in these activities.

“In this case, the university explained that there are many doubts about the data submitted,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Sunway Education Group stated that it was quite impossible that 45 per cent of Sunway University students were involved as sugar babies, as the number of Sunway University students at present is only about 7,000.

“Therefore, the report published by the media that a total of 3,105 Sunway University students were involved in sugar baby activities is not reasonable.

“On February 10, Universiti Teknologi Mara also lodged a police report to deny the report by the media,” he said.

Husaini said the MOHE together with university authorities would address this issue more effectively.

He said the university authorities would conduct detailed internal reviews to ensure that what was reported by the media is handled as best as possible.

“The MOHE will also carry out engagement sessions involving the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development; Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission as well as related non-governmental organisations so that a continuous and comprehensive programme can be designed to ensure the personality of students and the image of the institutions of higher learning in Malaysia are maintained,” he added. — Bernama