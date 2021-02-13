Report: Two men fined RM1,000 each for CNY ‘balik kampung’ express bus trip to Kelantan

According to a report, Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the two men, aged 21 and 29, failed to submit valid cross-state documents when the inspection was conducted on an express bus at the check at 12.10 midnight yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Two men who tried to return to their hometown in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday by taking an express bus without the permission of the authorities were each fined RM1,000 after being detained by the police at the roadblock in Kampung Asap, Bentong in Pahang yesterday.

Berita Harian reported Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said the two men, aged 21 and 29, failed to submit valid cross-state documents when the inspection was conducted on an express bus at the check at 12.10 midnight yesterday.

“The Covid-19 Op monitoring team made a surprise inspection of a public transport coming from Selangor to Kelantan.

“A total of 23 passengers were checked and it was found that two locals did not have valid cross-state documents from the police,” he said as reported by Berita Harian.

Zaiham said the two men received summonses for committing offenses under Article 16(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021 and could be compounded at RM1,000.

“The police will increase inspections on public transport, especially express buses, because they are found to be used by those who are determined to cross the state without the permission of the police,” he said.

Zaiham said, during the period of the movement control order from January 22 to February 12, a total of 154 vehicles and 177 individuals as well as 14 post-flood non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were ordered to turn back.

“During the period of March 18, 2020 until February 12, 2021, the Bentong District Police Headquarters has issued a total of 177 compounds for violating the prescribed SOP,” he said.