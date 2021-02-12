Dr Noor Hisham: Fourteen new Covid-19 clusters, 13 involving workplaces

Foreign construction workers are pictured in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2021. Dr Noor Hisham said the Bina Damar construction site cluster in Sepang and Kuala Lumpur saw 64 positive cases after 701 workers at the construction site on Kampung Bukit Damar, Dengkil were screened. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Another 13 new workplace clusters have been detected across seven states today.

Johor led the way with five such clusters followed by two in Perak and Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Melaka and Kelantan while the community cluster was detected in Perak.

“There are 484 active clusters today with the most cases coming from the Jalan Seelong (326 cases), Tanjung Suria (258 cases) and Selambau (136 cases) clusters,” health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“Today’s new cases came from 83 active clusters while seven other clusters ended today.”

The Johor workplace clusters are the Jalan Seelong cluster in Kulai, involving staffs at a company along the street. A total of 327 positive cases have been detected so far from 568 screenings.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Jalan Perindustrian Elektronik cluster in Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Pontian and Muar involves workers at a factory in Senai. Through active screenings of 2,190 individuals, 25 tested positive.

He said the Jalan Besar Pontian cluster involves Batu Pahat and Pontian.

“Following close contact with an asymptomatic patient at a factory, 102 individuals have been screened from which 64 were found positive,” he said.

The Ladang Pekan cluster in Kluang involves workers at a farm. Till today, 31 individuals have been screened where 18 were found positive.

The Perindustrian Pelepas cluster in Kluang, Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kulai and Muar involves workers at a factory. Till today, 506 were screened where 32 were found positive.

The Jalan Jelapang cluster in Perak involves Kinta district and Kuala Kangsar. The index case was found positive on January 23 as an influenza-like illness. So far, 24 had tested positive.

The Jalan Perusahaan Tiga cluster is also in Perak involving Larut, Matang, Selama and Kerian.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Bina Damar construction site cluster in Sepang and Kuala Lumpur saw 64 positive cases after 701 workers at the construction site on Kampung Bukit Damar, Dengkil were screened.

The Taman Industri cluster in Petaling and Kuala Selangor saw the index case reported today from a factory in the Sungai Buloh Industrial Park. So far 278 individuals have been screened with 16 returning positive results.

The Pantai Dalam cluster in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur had 265 individuals screened with 94 returning positive.

The Selambau cluster in Kuala Muda, Kedah involves a factory in Bukit Selambau where 247 individuals were screened and 136 returned positive.

The Teknologi Berendam cluster is a factory cluster in the free trade zone in Batu Berendam, Melaka. A total of 1,241 individuals were screened with 41 returning positive.

The last cluster is the Pangkal Changgong cluster involving the districts of Machang, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah in Kelantan. The index case was found positive on February 10. This cluster involves a learning centre in Kampung Pangkal Changgong on Jalan Tanah Merah.

Till today, 57 individuals were screened with 14 returning positive results.