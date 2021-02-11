Source: Gerakan now a Perikatan component

In September last year, Lau was reported saying that his party was ready to be part of the PN coalition. — Picture by Pern Kuan Keong

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has officially joined Perikatan Nasional (PN) today, according to a party source.

A source from the former Barisan Nasional party confirmed the matter with Malay Mail when contacted for verification.

“Yes it is confirmed. Only today did we receive the confirmation

“We already have the official letter,” the source said.

A photo of the Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai receiving what appeared to be an acknowledgement letter from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who leads PN, was posted online earlier.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was also seen in the photo.

Gerakan is the fifth party in PN, joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, the Homeland Solidarity Party (Star), and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP)

In September last year, Lau was reported saying that his party was ready to be part of the PN coalition.

National news agency Bernama reported him saying that the decision had been agreed upon by party committee members at its central party leadership meeting last May.

He said the party was only waiting for a suitable time to discuss the matter further with PN.