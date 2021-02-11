Pahang MB says looking to vaccinate 70pc of state’s population

Wan Rosdy said a total of 69 premises, including hospitals, health clinics and halls are being looked into to determine their suitability for use as the vaccination centres. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, Feb 11 — The Pahang government is targeting about 1.12 million or 70 percent of the 1.67 million state’s population to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said a total of 69 premises, including hospitals, health clinics and halls are being looked into to determine their suitability for use as the vaccination centres.

“I urge the cooperation of all quarters to get the vaccination by observing the stipulated procedures to ensure smooth and effective implementation of the vaccination programme in Pahang,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said the State Executive Council meeting yesterday agreed that a total of 28,000 frontliners in Pahang, comprising health department staff, members of the police force and the army, would be the recipients of the first phase of the vaccination programme in the state, scheduled to begin end of this month.

The second phase, to start in April, would involve 360,000 people, comprising those from the high risk group, such as senior citizens and those with chronic illness, before the third phase, which will start in May, to more than 700,000 individuals aged 18 and above. — Bernama