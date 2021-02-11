In CNY 2021 message, PM hopes Year of the Ox will bring Malaysians renewed strength to fight Covid-19

In a special Chinese New Year address, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wished those celebrating the new year Gong Xi Fa Cai and urged them to continue to adhere to the SOPs while spending time with their families. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes the Year of the Ox will grant Malaysians renewed strength in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a special Chinese New Year address, Muhyiddin wished those celebrating the new year Gong Xi Fa Cai and urged them to continue to adhere to the SOPs while spending time with their families.

“I hope this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations bring happiness for all Malaysians. Use these celebrations as a way of enriching ourselves in Malaysian culture while learning to respect each other’s traditions and religion.

“I hope the ‘Year of The Ox’ will raise our spirits and bring us renewed strength in our efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to continue to heal the nation’s economy,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin reminded the public that the government has been considerate by allowing the reunion dinner for up to 15 people and for religious activities to take place.

He urged everyone to continue to be vigilant during these times of celebration.