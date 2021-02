Members of the public wait to be tested for Covid-19 screening at KPJ Klang January 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia added another 3,288 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of active cases to 52,186.

The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours came from Selangor with (1,757 cases), followed by Kuala Lumpur (408) and Johor with (369).

There were also 14 deaths today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 923.

