Johor JPJ targets RM2.5m collection from ‘JUN’ number plate series

The Johor JPJ, through a statement uploaded on its Facebook page, said the bidding process will be opened until February 17 and the results will be issued within 24 hours from the closing date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 10 — The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) is targeting to collect RM2.5 million from the “JUN” vehicle number plate series which will be opened for bidding from February 13 through the JPJeBid online vehicle registration number bidding system.

The Johor JPJ, through a statement uploaded on its Facebook page, said the bidding process will be opened until February 17 and the results will be issued within 24 hours from the closing date.

“Bidders can bid anywhere and bidding is open to Malaysians, permanent residents, and also government departments and companies registered in the country.

“Registration in the JPJeBid system can be done by the bidder at the website https://jpjebid.jpj.gov.my/ebid. Only those who have never had a record with the JPJ system such as a registered vehicle, driving licence or summons will be required to register at any JPJ office except for Urban Transformation Centres,” said the statement, today.

According to the Johor JPJ, the payment method is only via debit cards or local credit cards, and the department hopes Malaysians will optimise the use of the online system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Successful bidders of the registration numbers will be given a period of 12 months, from the date of the offer letter, to have the vehicle registrations done at any state JPJ or and branch office.

“So far, the Johor JPJ has collected RM24.83 million since this bidding system was first introduced on August 21, 2019 for the “JTR” series. If customers face any problems related to the bidding process for this “JUN” series of registration numbers, they can email [email protected],” said the statement. — Bernama